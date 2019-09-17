Warner Bros.

The First ‘Birds Of Prey’ Poster Puts The Joker’s ‘Damaged’ Tattoo To Shame

With less than five months to go before the Margot Robbie-led Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey hits theaters, director Cathy Yan and writer Christina Hodson’s new film has offered fans very little to go on. Sure, audiences were recently treated to a first-look video, numerous paparazzi photos of Robbie and the rest of the all-star cast on the film’s set, and a recently leaked teaser trailer, but that’s it. There’s little else to work with. Or, at least that was before the movie’s official Twitter account dropped the new poster on Tuesday.

Featuring Robbie’s Harley Quinn looking a little dazed, albeit with her head surrounded by winged versions of her castmates instead of actual birds or stars, the poster clearly makes the case that Jared Leto’s Joker (with that “damaged” tattoo) and Suicide Squad‘s baggage are nowhere to be seen. Of course, it’s also attempting to capitalize on a marketing style similar to the 2016 comic book movie that introduced Quinn to the DCEU. And, unsurprisingly, everyone has taken notice.

Aside from Robbie, the Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) cast features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. The film is set to make theaters go crazy on February 7th, 2020.

