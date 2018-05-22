Marvel/Disney

Black Panther has been an enormous success story. It racked up over $1.3 billion at the box office and is only now ceding screen space to other blockbusters despite being in theaters since mid-February. People have gone back again and again to see it. You’d think everyone had spotted absolutely everything about it, but it turns out, there’s one cameo we all missed. Light spoilers below, if for some reason you haven’t seen it yet.

As discussed by the AV Club, now that Black Panther has newly arrived on home video, fans spotted an interesting name at the end of the credits:

Yes, The Daily Show‘s own Trevor Noah is in the movie. Sort of. “Griot,” it turns out, is the name of the AI in the ship that Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) pilots at the end. What’s fun about it is that Noah didn’t spoil the surprise, despite repeated opportunities, chatting with multiple members of the cast on The Daily Show and discussing aspects of the production, like its use of Xhosa, which Noah nerd out about language a bit, since he’s fluent in seven different tongues. We suppose this proves it pays, especially in this era of stealthy cameos and unbroken casting streaks, to stick around and read the credits, as well as the post-credits bits. Just don’t pull any of that “They were there but they were really tiny and hard to see” stuff with us, Ant-Man And The Wasp. We’re onto you.

(via AV Club)