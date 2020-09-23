Black Widow was originally scheduled to come out on May 1 before being pushed back to November 6 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With under two months to go and most theaters still closed, Disney has again delayed the release of director Cate Shortland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe film, all the way to next year.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, will now come out on May 7, 2021. That was the former release date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has also been pushed back to July 9, 2021. The shifting schedule also affects Eternals, now out on November 5. “Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one,” star Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. “Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait!

Other changes include:

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, from 20th Century and Amblin, is being delayed almost an entire year, and is moving from Dec. 18 to Dec. 10, 2021. Disney isn’t giving up its seat at the 2020 Christmas table entirely and is relocating Death on the Nile from Oct. 23 to Dec. 18… Elsewhere on Disney’s calendar, The King’s Man is being moved up from Feb. 26, 2021, to Feb. 12, 2021.

Pixar’s Soul will remain (for now) on November 20, 2020, portending a possible Disney+ release. Gotta have something to distract the kids on Thanksgiving.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)