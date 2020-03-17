Nearly every movie that was supposed to come out in March, April, and May 2020 has been pushed back by months, if not an entire year, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic: No Time to Die, Furious 9, A Quiet Place: Part II, Mulan, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and so on. But curiously, it took until Tuesday for Disney and Marvel to make an official announcement about Black Widow.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, has been delayed indefinitely. It was set to come out on May 1. “The studio also pulled The Personal History of David Copperfield, from its Searchlight banner, and The Woman in the Window, a 20th Century title, which were supposed to debut May 8 and April 15,” according to Variety. “It’s unclear when any of the films will be released.”

One possible solution to the postponement is to push every Marvel movie back. Black Widow gets the November 6 release date that currently belongs to The Eternals, The Eternals shifts to February 12, 2021 instead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings moves to May 7, etc. Then again, guessing when any movie might come out seems pointless right now.

