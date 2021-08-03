If you’ve been looking for a subtle way to incorporate your love of Marvel’s stealthiest Avenger into your stream setup, you’re going to love AndaSeat’s newest addition to their current Marvel gaming chair line-up. As of today, the Black Widow Premium Gaming Chair is available to preorder from AndaSeat’s official website. At a price point of $450 and with availability in both black and arctic white leather, the Black Widow chair seems to be a good option for those shopping around for a high-quality addition to their PC setup regardless of if they’re into a classic, dark look or are trying out a more sleek and modern style. The Black Widow chair joins alongside the leading gaming chair brand’s Captain America, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Iron Man chairs, and is the newest addition to AndaSeat’s official Marvel line.

Much like many of the other race-car-seat-crafter-turned-gaming-chair-designer’s other items, AndaSeat’s Black Widow gaming chair features the company’s AD+ Reclining Back Z Support multi-functional tilt mechanism for heavy-duty usage and an adjustable tilt that ranges from 90 to 160 degrees. The entire chair is built around a 22mm steel frame and is outfitted with “hard-wearing foam and scratch and stain resistant AD+ Plus PVC leather as used in racing car seats with no smell and no harmful substances.” Lastly, it’s worth noting that each of the chairs is equipped with SGS certificated Class 4 hydraulic piston and explosion-proof gas spring of international standards. According to AndaSeat, this makes their gaming chairs “more resistant, more stable and the best in its class in terms of consistency, stability and safety” while also letting them “further enhance stability, ensuring smooth movement in all directions without damaging floor surfaces.”

To celebrate the launch, AndaSeat has provided a 50 percent discount coupon (“MARVEL”) for the first ten customers who order Marvel gaming chairs on its US, UK, and Australian websites. In addition, AndaSeat is also holding a competition on their Black Widow page, in which customers can vote for which Black Widow gaming chair version is their favorite and potentially win a Marvel gaming chair or exclusive discounts. For those interested, the Black Widow gaming chairs are available to preorder now, and should be shipping by no later than October 31.