‘Black Widow’ Comic Writer Released Script Pages To Prove A Solo Film Would Work

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character gets a lot of attention for being the glue that has held the Marvel movie universe together, but since Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (aka The Black Widow) has played a more vital role in the action with major contributions to The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and soon The Avengers: Age of Ultron. Because of this and the general badassedness of the character, fans have clamored for a solo film for Black Widow, but when Marvel announced their expansive plans for Phase 3, that project was nowhere to be seen.
Could it happen in the future? Sure, possibly, but comic book writer Nathan Edmondson seems like he wants to force the issue, or at least, give a life raft of hope to Black Widow fans with the release of his intrigue and fisticuffs-laden 6 page sample script for what he’d like to see happen with a Black Widow solo film that would seemingly delve deep into the character’s origins.
Presently, Edmondson is teaming up monthly with artist Phil Noto on the Black Widow comic book for Marvel, so he’s obviously familiar with the character and her narrative strengths, but while the script (which you can read here) is awesome and not out of reach conceptually, it’s hard to imagine that this act will move the needle much.
Don’t get me wrong, I do think that comic fans and the marketplace do matter to Marvel movie universe execs like Kevin Feige. Do we get a Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers film without the awesome Carol Corps and comic writer Kelly Sue DeConnick? Maybe, but maybe not. The thing is, Edmondson’s comic isn’t the force that DeConnick’s book is (few are — Kelly Sue gave that character a rebirth), and Carol Danvers was nowhere to be seen in the films prior to the announcement and became a symbol of Marvel’s failures to launch a female character led solo film. That’s not exactly the case with Black Widow, though again, there is a legion of fans who would like to see more of her story and another female character led solo film.
I’m among that group of fans, but I’m also content to see Marvel use characters in a way that services the overall universe without branching out into their own stories. Give Black Widow, Bruce Banner, and Hawkeye added dimension within the team-up movies and as supporting characters in other films. To me, that’s what’s best for the Marvel movie universe on the whole right now. There’s also something to be said for preserving some of the mystery from Natasha’s past.
With all of that said, though, if Marvel does move forward with a Black Widow solo film at some point, I nominate Edmondson to finish what he started.
Via BuzzFeed
I’d like to see it done under the condition that the film includes a Soviet Union that lasted until the early 2000s due to general Marvel crap.
That would be interesting.
Have Winter Soldier kill Gorbachev before he could dissolve the USSR in 1992 or something.
We don’t need see the worst character in the marvel cinematic universal pout and flirt her way through a movie
You leave Hawkeye out of this.
@ironavenger I chuckled at this….hard.
You know how I know you’re gay?
Seriously? They want to do an origin story movie after the character has already been in a bunch of movies? I’m fairly certain that’s a thing no one wants. (X-Men Origins: Wolverine)
Apparently loads of people want it, I don’t get why when Black Widow will have been in 4 films after next year, as opposed to 0 Black Panther or Ms Marvel appearances.
With the Phase 3 slate it is obvious they want to do new and different films which bring something to the MCU. I don’t see how a Widow film would do that.
Who said anything about it needing to be an origin?
The second paragraph of the article here. Specifically, the last line of the paragraph…
“…a Black Widow solo film that would seemingly delve deep into the character’s origins.”
We will never see another Hulk movie.
Unlike the other Avengers, the Hulk was a character Marvel sold the film rights to prior to the creation of Marvel studios. The rights to the Hulk were given to Universal, who made that terrible Ang Lee-directed Hulk movie in 2003. After the failure of that movie, Universal gave the license back to Marvel, but maintained the distribution rights. This deal doesn’t expire. This would be fine for Marvel Studios when it was still an independent company, but then Disney bought them. Unless Disney is willing to share the revenue from a Hulk movie with another company or buy back the distribution rights to a lower-grossing property, they won’t be making a Hulk movie any time soon.
Has Scarlett Johansson expressed interest in a solo Black Widow film? Because her’s is really the only opinion I care about in this matter.
Seems pretty safe to say that Edmondson would like to angle his comics success into a career in screenwriting as well. He’s huge twitter pals w/ Michael B. Jordan & they’ve been alluding to working on a comic book together. His Black Widow & Punisher books are really well layered, interesting stories that get to the heart of both characters, so if he wants to move to the greener pastures of film at some point, good on him.
Throw back to an 80’s action movie with Romanoff getting hunted by Belova
@Tio Rob
