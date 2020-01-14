Monday was a big day for actresses Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. They each received their very first Oscar nominations — the former two of them, for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Pugh, meanwhile, will compete with the latter nom for her turn as Amy in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. It was undoubtedly a great day, and to add a little cherry on top, it ended with with them being showcased in the very first look at their MCU movie, Black Widow.

Running a minute and a half, it as about 70% only slightly new footage, essentially offering a recap of last month’s teaser trailer: Johansson’s Natasha ditches the Avengers to square herself with her past, battles her sister (Pugh, with Russian accent), reunites with mom (Rachel Weisz, herself an Oscar-winner) and dad (David Harbour, apparently having let himself go).

But good things come to those who wait. The last stretch drops both lots of new explosions but also Taskmaster, a legendary Marvel villain and one of the film’s main baddies. He or she is a man or woman of mystery, inspiring shock and awe from our titular hero. In fact, we don’t even know who’s behind the character’s mask. But it looks like Taskmaster will offer the ever-flexible Natasha a run for her kick-a*s money.

Black Widow will open on May 1, and surely we’ll have even more trailers soon.