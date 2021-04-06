Black Widow recently received one more release date pushback (to July 9, 2021), and it sure looks like this should be the final adjustment? Given that Godzilla vs. Kong drew an unexpectedly significant amount of dollars on its opening weekend — while also streaming at no additional charge to HBO Max subscribers — it seems like moviegoing as a pastime is firing up again as vaccination becomes more widespread in the United States. And from the looks of the newest Black Widow‘s trailer’s view counts, people are also ready to see Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff deal with her unfinished business when she lands, more than a year following her initial planned release date.

The big day will also arrive over two years following the last Marvel Studios tentpole, Avengers: Endgame, which provided (arguably) the last major communal movie moment when Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther returned from Snap-Land. Let’s just say that people are ready for more superheroes after an extended theatrical break. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that anticipation appears to be even higher than when the previous Black Widow trailer arrived:

Marvel and Disney’s third Black Widow trailer scored more than 70 million viewers in its first 24 hours, surpassing the second trailer by a substantial margin, or more than 13 million views. The previous spot for the superhero pic earned 57 million views in its first day. Usually, the numbers fall with each subsequent trailer. But not for April 3’s Black Widow trailer. That could be the result of pent-up demand to watch a Marvel Studios movie.

Obviously, it was a bummer to see Natasha get pushed back, several years after fans began craving a standalone film for her and (this will be a prequel of sorts) following her ultimate sacrifice in Endgame. She’ll get her due though, alongside co-stars Florence Push, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and somebody portraying the Taskmaster, and although WandaVision served as the pinch hitter to formally launch Phase 4, we’ll soon see how Natasha followed the events of Captain America: Civil War before helping to roll back Thanos’ snap and save the world.

