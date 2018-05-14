Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the same day the film is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, Focus Features released the first trailer for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Based on a true story, the joint follows an African-American police officer who goes undercover in the Ku Klux Klan. It’s like the scene in Blazing Saddles where Cleavon Little, masked in an all-white hood, brags about stampeding cattle… through the Vatican, but less kinky. Despite the subject matter, though, BlacKkKlansman looks super fun (check out Kylo Ren as a white nationalist and the way Denzel’s son, John David Washington, says “white”) and Lee’s most commercial movie in years. It helps to have Jordan Peele as a producer.

Here’s the official synopsis.

It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream.

BlacKkKlansman opens on August 10.