‘The Blair Witch Project’ Is Being Turned Into A Video Game

06.09.19 2 hours ago

Artisan Entertainment

Perhaps the third time’s the charm: The Blair Witch franchise has never been able to repeat the success of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project — a no-budget fake documentary horror film that made Star Wars money 20 years back. But it hasn’t been for want of trying. The latest stab: a Blair Witch video game, which was announced at this weekend’s E3.

The game will be a first-person survival-horror, and it appears to be set before the events of the original movie, in which a documentary crew went into the Maryland woods to explore the titular menace and discovered it was, unfortunately, real. As per the game’s press release:

It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods.

No word on whether the game will involve you having to wield a wobbly mid-’90s camcorder, but hopefully the graphics are a bit better than they were in the initial movie.

A Blair Witch video game makes sense — perhaps moreso than the non-mockumentary sequel, Blair Witch: Book of Shadows, which was released a year after the first one, or even the 2015 reboot, called simply Blair Witch. Both of those films tanked at the box office, effectively killing a horror franchise that could, like most of its kind, spawn endless sequels and revivals.

The game will be available for XBOX One and PCs on August 30.

(Via EW)

Around The Web

TOPICS#E3#Video Games
TAGSBlair WitchE3video games

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP