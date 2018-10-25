Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Much has been made about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s sexuality in the Bohemian Rhapsody trailers, specifically how it’s been ignored. “It’s a shame that people are making remarks after a minute teaser where you just wanna see the music,” star Rami Malek said about the online uproar. “I don’t think the film shies away from his sexuality or his all-consuming disease, which is obviously AIDS. I don’t know how you could avoid any of that, or if anyone would ever want to. It’s a bit absurd that anyone’s judging this from a minute trailer.”

Well, the final trailer (which is puzzlingly set to “Under Pressure,” a song largely sung by David Bowie) for the music-heavy biopic is over two minutes, and it finally acknowledges the obvious: by having a reporter ask Mercury about his sexuality before the footage cuts to the singer seemingly about to kiss a man.

Also, you can hear Mike Myers (who knows a thing or two about Queen) as EMI executive Ray Foster, sounding distractingly like Shrek.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens on November 2. Read our review here.