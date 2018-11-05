Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bohemian Rhapsody had a fantastic weekend at the box office, earning $50 million. With Queen having yet another resurgence and the band’s music being introduced to yet another generation in a big way, new fans will see the band’s legendary Live Aid performance for the first time. And then they’ll be impressed to see that the performance was recreated in its entirety for Bohemian Rhapsody.

While only 10-minutes of the performance made it into the theatrical cut, fans will be able to see Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello tear down Wembley Stadium in full when the movie gets a digital and physical media release. Malek revealed that the entire performance had been edited together and would be released as an extra during a recent cast interview with Collider.

If you want an idea of how faithful they stayed to the original, someone edited it side-by-side with the original Live Aid performance. Apologies if it makes want to watch the original, and then the full recreation and then both side by side and then the original again. Who doesn’t have a couple hours to kill watching Queen?

Live Aid took place on July 13, 1985. Performing between Dire Straits and David Bowie, Queen stole the show in front of a crowd of over 70,000. Queen’s 21-minute performance featured “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions.”