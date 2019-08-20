‘Bond 25’ Finally Has An Official Title

MGM

Bond 25‘s production has been, well, a little troubled. All the major bumps did appear to smooth out once Cary Fukanaga stepped in as director to replace Danny Boyle, who swore off franchises after the fiasco that led to the switch. Star Daniel Craig was substantially injured at some point, and things got pushed back for multiple reasons, but it’s still supposedly dropping on April 8, 2020. As such, it’s high time for Bond 25 to receive an official title, and the franchise’s Twitter account made the announcement — it’s called No Time To Die — in its customary manner with this brief clip.

Craig, of course, is returning as Bond, this time while trying to chill out in Jamaica when he gets sucked into helping rescue a kidnapped scientists. This shall lead him to cross paths with Rami Malek’s mysterious villain who’s armed with dangerous new technology. Christoph Waltz will come back as Blofeld, and the returning cast also includes Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge helped write the script, but she made it clear that Fukanaga (while also writing, along with three other scribes) will be putting his stamp all over the franchise.

If all continues to run as planned, next April 8 will be No Time To Die.