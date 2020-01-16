‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho Turned Into A Fanboy When He Met Donald Glover

Since Parasite made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, director Bong Joon Ho has traveled all over the world, first to promote the film then, later (now), to make the rounds on the awards circuit. That means attending lots of ceremonies, where he’s met fellow filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Spike Jonze, and David O. Russell (they were likely more jazzed to meet him than vice versa), but only once has Bong taken a photo with a celebrity and sent it to his family.

“Donald Glover actually hosted a screening of Parasite,” he told Variety. “I’m a huge fan of his works like the ‘This Is America’ music video, the show Atlanta. I really saw his genius… And my son is a huge fan of his music. So I took a photo with him and [Song Kang Ho], the three of us together, and I sent it to my son in Korea right away.”

In the same interview, Bong was also asked whether he’d make a Marvel movie. He doesn’t think Marvel Studios will ever reach out to him, and “I don’t really think Marvel and I are suitable for each other,” but he did share his appreciation for Logan, one of our favorite comic book movies of the 2010s, and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Bong doesn’t need Marvel — he’s already made his Captain America movie.

(Via Variety)