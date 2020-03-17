‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon-Ho Wants To Make A Genre-Breaking Musical

Bong Joon-Ho is still in the afterglow of an historic win at the Oscars earlier this year, as his genre-bending Parasite wowed critics on the way to becoming the first foreign film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. The movie deserves every bit of praise as its gotten, and moviegoers are rightfully eager to hear about what the Korean director’s next project will be.

They might be intriuged by a report that he’s intersted in doing a musical, especially given that his idea is unlike most out there. Joon-Ho told Empire that “he’d love to make a musical movie, but one that’s different than anything he’s seen before.

The director made it clear: the music would eventually have to stop once everyone realized how ridiculous the singing got:

“Characters would begin singing, then think, ‘Oh my God, fuck this, this is too cheesy,’ and stop suddenly.

This actually sounds incredible, and there’s likely a very good way to make this into a plot and story that works. Joon-Ho made it clear that he loves musicals and appreciates them as an art form, but he’s not exactly a huge fan of their usual over-the-top numbers and clear break from reality:

“There are amazing musical films, like ‘Singin’ In The Rain.’ But when I watch them, I feel very embarrassed and start blushing. So it would have to be different.”

It doesn’t sound like this is much more than an idea at this point, but in his hands it’s a good one. There are many who at this point will see whatever the Oscar winner cooks up next, so why not try to break an entire genre of movie at this point, right?

