Parasite, a universal tale that doubled as a stunning critique on classism, is cleaning up pretty well so far at the Oscars. Director Bong Joon-Ho not only won Best Director, but he also took home the Best Original Screenplay and accepted the International Feature Film award. For the former category, he giggled adorably, but his second speech drew even more attention.

Why? Joon-Ho signed off by declaring that he’s “bloody ready to drink” after tonight’s festivities. As he very well should! And it’s not as if he didn’t warn us. Before the ceremony, Joon-Ho told the LA Times that he planned to tuck into some whisky tonight. He accepted this particular award on behalf of South Korea (and it was the first time that country took home the award). “The category has a new name now, from Best Foreign Language Film to Best International Film,” he gushed through an interpreter. “I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes.”

Watch the legendary speech (which most certainly received a standing ovation) below.

And here’s Joon-Ho’s speech for Best Director. Yes, he mentioned his intent to party down again (before Parasite even historically won Best Picture at evening’s end).