Fresh off the news that the Borat sequel is not only real, but arriving on Amazon just before the election, the Republic of Kazakhstan Twitter account (the film’s official social media channel) dropped a scathing new teaser last night shortly before the presidential debate. The perfectly timed tweet latched onto an embarrassing email sent out by the Trump campaign that announced the president won the debate hours before it even started.

“Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today!” the tweet read before the debate. “Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!”

The satirical video goes even further with the propaganda vibes by praising Trump for being the “strongest premier in history” and argues that he’s not racist because “black guys love him so much they kneel before him” while showing an image of football players kneeling before games, which is obviously not in support of the current administration. The clip also calls Trump a “protector of women” while showing a clip of the president partying with Jeffrey Epstein, but with clearly fake subtitles added to the footage.

You can watch the teaser below:

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

Reportedly titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, the surprise sequel was shot guerilla-style and very quickly during the COVID-19 shutdown. However, the pandemic wasn’t the only safety concern for star Sacha Baron Cohen. According to Deadline, the Borat actor wore a bulletproof vest on at least two days of shooting. As to whether Cohen was in danger from the shooting location and/or the Secret Service is not known, but we’ll probably find out when the film arrives.

The Borat sequel premieres October 23 on Amazon.

(Via Republic of Kazakhstan on Twitter)