Fourteen years after attempting to kidnap Pam Anderson and bringing then-cutting edge technology like iPods to his native Kazakhstan, Borat is returning to the United States in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Or Borat 2. Just call it Borat 2.

The Borat sequel was the first movie “made during the COVID-19 shutdown” and made with a small crew, including Sasha Baron Cohen, returning as the Kazakh journalist, and Borat’s daughter played by Maria Bakalova. The film follows the pair as they travel across America in an attempt to get “the girl” to marry Vice President Pence. Along the way, they get pulled over the cops, visit a Halloween store (upon seeing a Harry Potter costume, he asks, “This man sex criminal?), attend a fancy party, and visit a women’s health center. “I have a baby inside me,” Borat’s daughter tells the doctor. Her dad adds, “Can you take it out? I feel bad, because I was the one who put the baby in her.”

Along with the trailer, which you can watch above, Cohen, in character as Borat, tweeted, “Jagshemash. If you see only one moviefilm this year, please see the only one that got made – mine. Great success! Please, you look. Chenquieh.” Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premieres on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.