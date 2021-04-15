After Borat Subsequent Moviefilm set the political world on fire by publicly humiliating Rudy Giuliani and racking up a series of award nominations, Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova are back as Borat and his daughter, Tutar, in a new “multi-part special” for Amazon that will feature deleted scenes and outtakes from the hit film.

Based on the official trailer, the special will included new before seen footage from Borat’s time living with two conspiracy theorists during the quarantine, outtakes from babysitter Jeanise Jones‘ interactions with Tutar, and a behind-the-scenes look at the dangerous moment when filming had to be stopped as Cohen and his crew fled a Three Percenter rally once his cover had been blown. There’s also more of Bakalova’s Oscar-nominated role who gets a few dunks in on Donald and Melania Trump. Via Variety:

In another brand new clip, Bakalova poses as a political journalist and interviews a couple over Zoom. “Is social distancing the reason Melania never stands close to Donald?” she asks. The couple replies, in earnest, “She was doing that before COVID ever came out.”

For fans of Borat, this might be the last time they get to see Cohen’s now-classic character. The actor recently revealed that his disguise days are over after nearly getting shot while filming the sequel. “At some point, your luck runs out,” Cohen said during an interview where he recalled how he knew had to stop his guerrilla film methods after an exchange with his makeup artist.

“I remember asking the makeup guy, ‘Do you think I’m going to get shot today?’ Cohen told NPR. “And he’s like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ I said, ‘Well, why am I putting on the bulletproof vest then?’ And he didn’t really have an answer.”

