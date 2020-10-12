As the premiere of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm draws closer, Sacha Baron Cohen has been promoting the surprise sequel by occasionally slipping into character on his personal Twitter account, but now, he’s taken his game to the next level. The actor has created a dedicated (and already verified) Borat account, which he’s been using to relentlessly troll Donald Trump over his COVID pandemic response.

In a series of hilarious tweets, Cohen — we’re sorry, Borat — fired off a litany of “praise” for the President’s very strong handling of COVID-19 that proves he’s not weak like Melania. The scathing tweets coincided with Trump’s Friday appearance on Tucker Carlson and were absolutely brutal in their mocking of the President’s failed response to the pandemic. There’s also a Stormy Daniels joke tossed in for good measure.

Premiere Trump true leader – he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump is great benefactor! All Americans will also have the drug he have a stake in — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump would have leave hospital sooner, but he nice and did not want to hurt covid’s feelings — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump very kind man! When he go on car ride outside hospital, he give driver many thanks and also some of his covids medicine — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump correct, there were many thousands of people cheering outside hospital when they knew he was dying inside — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump much stronger than Melania, she say it best she stay in isolations from him for at least another 6 month — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump say he will donate his plasma, he very kind. He have donate his body fluids for many years and he always like to keep it secret — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

After taking a breather, Borat returned on Saturday where he congratulated Trump on his ill-advised rally at the White House.

Premiere Trump just appear on Whitehouse balcony where he took off his mask and threw into crowd for one lucky patriot to wear! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump delivered powerful message to 20,000 of his supporters then told them to go back to their communities and spread what they got from him — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Filmed during the pandemic, the Borat sequel appears to be squarely aimed at the Trump administration as the #4 Journalist in Kazakhstan attempts to gift his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence. Amazingly, Cohen got pretty close to his goal. The trailer includes a scene where Borat disguised as Trump bursts into a CPAC rally while Pence is speaking, and yet somehow didn’t result in a nasty clash with the Secret Service. Although, Cohen recently revealed in an essay for Time that he genuinely feared for his life while making the sequel. The actor wore a bulletproof vest during a scene where he pranks a gun rights rally, and he had significant doubts about how well it would hold up against several sub-machine guns as he narrowly escaped in a getaway car.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm starts streaming October 23 on Amazon Prime.

(Via Borat on Twitter)