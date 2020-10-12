Amazon
Movies

Sacha Baron Cohen Is Now Tweeting As Borat To Mercilessly Mock And Ridicule Trump

by:

As the premiere of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm draws closer, Sacha Baron Cohen has been promoting the surprise sequel by occasionally slipping into character on his personal Twitter account, but now, he’s taken his game to the next level. The actor has created a dedicated (and already verified) Borat account, which he’s been using to relentlessly troll Donald Trump over his COVID pandemic response.

In a series of hilarious tweets, Cohen — we’re sorry, Borat — fired off a litany of “praise” for the President’s very strong handling of COVID-19 that proves he’s not weak like Melania. The scathing tweets coincided with Trump’s Friday appearance on Tucker Carlson and were absolutely brutal in their mocking of the President’s failed response to the pandemic. There’s also a Stormy Daniels joke tossed in for good measure.

After taking a breather, Borat returned on Saturday where he congratulated Trump on his ill-advised rally at the White House.

Filmed during the pandemic, the Borat sequel appears to be squarely aimed at the Trump administration as the #4 Journalist in Kazakhstan attempts to gift his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence. Amazingly, Cohen got pretty close to his goal. The trailer includes a scene where Borat disguised as Trump bursts into a CPAC rally while Pence is speaking, and yet somehow didn’t result in a nasty clash with the Secret Service. Although, Cohen recently revealed in an essay for Time that he genuinely feared for his life while making the sequel. The actor wore a bulletproof vest during a scene where he pranks a gun rights rally, and he had significant doubts about how well it would hold up against several sub-machine guns as he narrowly escaped in a getaway car.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm starts streaming October 23 on Amazon Prime.

(Via Borat on Twitter)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×