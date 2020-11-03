‘Borat’ Made A Special Voting Video Just For The Ladies

You know what today is, right? It’s a big day for all of the US&A! By the end of the night, we may or may not know who won the presidential election — it actually seems unlikely that we’ll have a definitive answer — but it’s guaranteed to be a chaos-filled showdown until the end. And Borat (whose prank against Rudy Giuliani shook up the little world of Trump’s personal attorney) is here to help and hurt matters all the same time.

Here’s Sacha Baron Cohen’s Kazakhstan journalist character tossing out a final plea in an Election Eve video. He’s asking women not to vote, of course, because that might hinder Trump’s chances at reelection victory.

EMERGENCY VOTING INFORMATIONS FOR WOMEN OF US&A! pic.twitter.com/QIrLzBtyad — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) November 2, 2020

Granted, nearly 100 million Americans already headed to the polls (which is about two-thirds of 2016’s total voting turnout), including loads of women, so it sure looks like Borat’s plea has come too late. Yet isn’t he a breath of satirical fresh air? 2020’s been a beast, and Baron Cohen couldn’t possibly hold the antidote to all that ails us, but he (once again) succeeded at making millions of people laugh.

This shall be a confrontational election no matter how one spins things, and we’ll be providing election coverage when the polls close. Do join us while you’re glued to cable TV tonight (with or without a box of wine in tow).