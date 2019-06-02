Weekend Box Office: ‘Godzilla’ Takes On ‘Rocketman’ And ‘Ma’

Warner Bros.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will take the top position at the weekend box office, but the final gross is not quite as much as Warner Brothers had expected or hoped for. King of the Monsters will end the weekend with about $49 million, or $10-$15 million less than tracking. It’s also a precipitous drop from the $93 million opening of 2014’s Godzilla, although it’s not as steep a drop off from the $61 million opening for the second movie in the Monsterverse, Kong: Skull Island. Truth be told, the United States is not the main event for the Monsterverse films, which earn roughly 70 percent of their take overseas. In that regard, the film is doing OK, but not as well as the 2014 film. It’s on track to earn about $130 million overseas, compared to the $140 million Godzilla made in the same opening frame.

Reviews for the film may not be helping matters (it sits at 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), although the audiences who have shown up for King of the Monsters seems fairly satisfied, giving it a B+ Cinemascore (same as Godzilla and Skull Island). It may simply be that the franchise is already growing stale, although Warner Brothers is obviously hoping there’s enough left in the tank to propel 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong to profitability.

King of the Monsters did earn enough to hold off Aladdin in its second weekend of business. The live-action Disney remake with Will Smith is on pace to earn around $42 million to bring its total to $185 million. It’s also doing very swift business overseas, so it looks like a nice rebound for the Mouse House after the soft performances of Dumbo and Mary Poppins Returns.