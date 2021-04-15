In what’s shaping up to be an example of a little Hollywood quid-pro-quo, Brad Pitt has signed on to a cameo role in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s romantic comedy adventure, Lost City of D. Bullock, who’s also a producer, recently filmed a cameo for Pitt (who has been known to make a great cameo) in the just-wrapped actioner Bullet Train, so when a cameo opened up in the Lost City of D, she hit up Pitt to return the favor, and he gladly said yes. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Per the studio, the story centers on reclusive romance novelist who is sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model. That is until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

While Pitt’s cameo role is being kept secret, Bullock will play the introverted romance writer while Tatum plays the hunky cover model. And judging by his Instagram, the actor is getting thoroughly jacked for the film, which starts shooting at the beginning of the summer and is being referred to as an “old-fashioned star vehicle.” Over the weekend, Tatum posted a post-workout selfie, and he’s definitely ready to go abs-to-abs with Pitt.

“Little Saturday grind session! Let’s gooooo 2021! Feeelin goodie good!!” Tatum wrote in the caption for the shirtless, pool-side photo of his super-ripped torso.

