Who do we have to thank for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce? Dane Cook, of course. The comedian, who sold out Madison Square Garden at the height of his fame (and later voiced Dusty Crophopper in Planes, another career milestone), organized the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read that gave us a shirtless Shia LaBeouf smoking weed in his car and Pitt and Aniston reenacting the film’s famous pool scene.

“When I text [Jennifer], she was — I’m not trying to make it more fluffy — she could not have been more delightful, game, excited,” Cook said on the Better Together with Maria Menounos (I miss her) podcast. “Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is gonna happen.'”

Cook, who is otherwise “happy and vibing” when not texting Jennifer Aniston, continued:

“There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing. There wasn’t anything like, were they not allowed… No! Zero. No drama. They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped. Which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!”

If there’s one thing that I love, it’s nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people. If there’s two things that I love, it’s nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people, and whatever Shia is doing here.

Love for Shia Labeouf increasing by the second #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/WaB6J1D0Qy — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 18, 2020

