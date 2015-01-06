Bradley Cooper Celebrated His Birthday By Jamming On The Air Guitar With Jimmy Fallon

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bradley Cooper might be getting all dramatic and serious in American Sniper, but that didn’t stop him from cutting loose and have a good time on The Tonight Show. It was also his birthday, so he was extra happy.

To celebrate, Jimmy Fallon broke out some silly birthday hats, complete with Sideshow Bob wigs, and Cooper decided to show off his talented air guitar playing. Neil Young’s version of “Down By The River” never looked so good, even if I thought I was at a Carrot Top show a few times.

(Via The Tonight Show)