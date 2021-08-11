The news that Brendan Fraser joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flowers Moon was greeted with universal jubilation by the internet. How often does that happen? For all of social media to agree on something? A lukewarm take like “cereal is better without milk” will inevitably spiral into getting ratio’d and death threats. But everyone can agree that Brendan Fraser rules, and it’s good that he’s in a Martin Scorsese movie.

The 52-year-old actor, who’s in Oklahoma to shoot Killers of the Flowers Moon, was made aware of the internet’s appreciation during a virtual meet-and-greet with TikTok cosplayer @LittleLottieCosplay. “The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” she said in the viral clip (below). “There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.” Fraser looked genuinely taken aback by the support. While on the verge of tears, he took a sip of water to regain his composure, tipped his hat, and said, “Shucks, ma’am.” It’s very charming.

Fraser never fully went away — in recent years, he’s been on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol and FX’s Trust, and he also had a scene-stealing turn in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move — but I will happily accept any excuse to throw a Brendan Fraser Appreciation Party. I might double feature George of the Jungle and Bedazzled tonight.

