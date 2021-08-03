universal pictures
Movies

Everyone Is Very Happy For Brendan Fraser After He Was Cast In Martin Scorsese’s Next Movie

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

After appearing in hit (The Mummy trilogy) after hit (George of the Jungle) after hit (Bedazzled) after weirdo cult hit (Monkeybone) in the 1990s and 2000s, Brendan Fraser’s career slowed down. He was in the occasional box office success, like Journey to the Center of the Earth and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, but he largely vanished from the public eye due to numerous factors, including, he believes, being backlisted from the industry after speaking out about an alleged sexual assault by producer Philip Berk.

Fraser went five years, from 2014 to 2019, without appearing in a film, but like Matthew McConaughey before him, the renaissance is on.

It began with Showtime’s The Affair. Then came FX’s The Trust (he wore a cowboy hat) and a lead role on the DC Universe-turned-HBO Max series Doom Patrol. He has since been cast in three movies from Oscar-nominated filmmakers: Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, where he gives a scene-stealing performance; Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, along with Hong Chau; and as Deadline reported on Tuesday, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. (Maybe Marty doesn’t like Marvel movies because he’s a DC stan.)

[Killers of the Flower Moon] from Apple TV + and Paramount Pictures is a crime drama, based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Grann. It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and will examine the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Fraser will appear alongside Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emmy nominated Jesse Plemons, and more. We hear that he will play lawyer WS Hamilton.

This is like Quentin Tarantino putting John Travolta in Pulp Fiction, hopefully minus everything that came after for Travolta. Anyway, Fraser being in Scorsese’s $200-plus million film was celebrated by everyone who’s watched The Mummy on cable a million times, which, honestly, should be everybody.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
×