We love Brendan Fraser, don’t we folks? After vanishing from the public eye in the mid-2010s due to, he believes, being backlisted from the industry after speaking out about an alleged sexual assault, The Mummy actor is back in a big way.

He’s on Doom Patrol. He’s in the new Steven Soderbergh movie. He’s in the new Martin Scorsese movie. And he’s in the new Darren Aronofsky movie, The Whale, as a “reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

Fraser told Unilad that the A24 film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name, is “gonna be like something you haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you. Check it out when it comes out next year.” Fraser plays the 600-pound teacher (the role involves “a lot of make-up and prosthetics”), with Hong Chau (Watchmen) as his best friend and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as his daughter. Just a reminder: Mickey Rourke was nominated for an Oscar for starring in an Aronofsky movie — could Fraser be next?

One thing’s for sure: he’s going to give 110 percent.

