It took Marvel Studios 20 movies to put a female superhero in the title (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and 21 before a dude wasn’t the lead (Captain Marvel). So, yay, progress? The next step for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: an “all-women Marvel mashup movie,” as Variety put it during a chat with Brie Larson. The Captain Marvel star was recently asked whether she’s had any discussions with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about joining forces with Black Widow, Mantis, Scarlet Witch, Pepper Potts, Valkyrie, and everyone else who appeared in that Avengers: Endgame scene; unsurprisingly, she has.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this.’ What that means, I have no idea,” the Oscar-nominated actress said. “You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

You know why it’s going to happen, besides the fact that it should have happened many movies ago? Because Captain Marvel made over $1 billion at the box office. Marvel’s schedule is booked from now until the end of 2021, from Black Widow (May 1, 2020) to Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021), but maybe we’ll see Larson’s dream of an Avengers-like team-up of the MCU’s female characters in 2022.

(Via Variety)