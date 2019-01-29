Brie Larson, Jordan Peele, Rachel Brosnahan And Many More Have Vowed To Work With More Female Directors

01.28.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Time’s Up movement turned a year old at the start of the year, meaning it’s time to step things up. One new program, launched over the weekend, is called TimesUpx2. Created in partnership with the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, it challenges Hollywood producers to what actress Tessa Thompson, in a keynote address at the Sundance Film Festival, called the “4% Challenge” — so named because only 4% of the 100 top grossing Hollywood films were helmed by women.

The Challenge quickly picked up steam. According to Variety, more than 50 high-profile Hollywood players have committed to hiring at least one female director in the next 18 months. During a panel discussion on Friday evening, Amy Schumer, Paul Feig, Angela Robinson, and Franklin Leonard became among the first to sign up.

They weren’t alone. Soon followed current Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Olivia Wilde, Armie Hammer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rachel Brosnahan, Kumail Nanjiani, Josh Gad, Eva Longoria, Constance Wu, Kerry Washington, and many more. Current Oscar-nominee Regina King, another of the first to accept the Challenge, went so far as to say 50% of the directors she hires for projects will be female.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brie Larson
TAGSBRIE LARSONJORDAN PEELETESSA THOMPSONTimesUp

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 8 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP