Avengers, Assemble (kinda)! As part of its Disney Cruise Line Experience, Marvel stars Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, and Evangeline Lilly will be joining the Avengers: Quantum Encounter. But before you get excited that Captain Marvel, Captain America, Ant-Man, and the Wasp will be mingling with guests while out to sea, you might want to read the fine print.

According to The Wrap, the MCU stars will be filming pre-recorded material that will appear on screens throughout the cruise ship. So, no, they won’t be there in person, which seems like a dicey situation to begin with in the age of COVID. Although, your favorite Avengers might sort of be there.

The official announcement said the show “will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies in the world, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech. But when Ultron turns up with an army of robot sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day – calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up.” Earlier announcements made it seem like in addition to appearing on the screen, the costumed characters would be moving throughout the restaurant.

While the on-screen only appearance seems like a bummer, the experience is reportedly being spearheaded by the same Disney Imagineers team that is attempting to bring live-action robots to life at theme parks. Because that’s what everyone wants on a cruise ship. Sentient robots. Sounds like a great time!

