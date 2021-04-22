Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had its world premiere two years ago today. It was released into 4,600 screens in the United States four days later and would go on to shatter numerous box office records, including the highest-grossing movie ever and the highest opening weekend gross worldwide. Another record Endgame broke: the most money spent on a billboard demanding that a dead fictional character be brought back.

Ahead of the “anniversary” (there’s a reason there’s no such thing as a two-year high school anniversary), a billboard was spotted in Los Angeles asking Marvel to “bring back” Tony Stark. “For Our Beloved Hero, Please Bring Back Tony Stark,” it reads, along with the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife. There’s also a date: April 24, 2021 (that’s the day Endgame came out in other parts of the world).

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

It’s unclear who raised the money for the billboard, but they should not expect a Release the Snyder Cut-type miracle.

First off, #BringBackTonyStarkToLife is not a good hashtag. It’s awkwardly worded, although I do like how it makes me think of Evanescence. Also, Robert Downey Jr. has said numerous times that he has no interest in playing Tony Stark again.

“Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard… I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying,” he explained last year about Endgame completing Tony Stark’s arc in an emotionally satisfying way. “I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.” I respect the fans’ passion, though, which is why I’m raising money to put up a billboard demanding a sequel to Dolittle. The people (me) need it.