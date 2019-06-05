Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today, June 5, is Global Running Day. I hope you’re celebrating by eating a donut or drinking a bottle of wine. Anything but running. Take it from me, a guy who ran eight miles this morning (believe me, not a brag) and looked like a bog monster by the end of it. But for anyone who’s been looking for an excuse to start running, or even experienced runners, get pumped up for the celebration of all things “what if walking, but fast” with the Brittany Runs a Marathon trailer.

Directed and written by Paul Downs Colaizzo, the comedy stars the always-welcome Jillian Bell (Workaholics, Eastbound & Down) as Brittany, a hard-partying Adderall abuser who’s instructed by her doctor to lose 55 pounds. To improve her physical and mental well-being, she starts running, one block at a time. Before long, Brittany is ready to conquer the New York City Marathon. That’s 26.2 miles of misery… but it’s all worth it when you cross that finish line.

Here’s the official plot summary.

Hilarious, outgoing, and always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody’s best friend ― except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her, but when she stops by a new doctor’s office to try to score some Adderall, she gets slapped with a prescription she never wanted: Get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help, Brit is at a loss, until her seemingly together neighbor Catherine pushes her to lace up her Converse sneakers and run one sweaty block. The next day, she runs two. And soon, after finishing her first mile, she sets an almost unthinkable goal: running in the New York City Marathon.

Brittany Runs a Marathon opens on August 23.