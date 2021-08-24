Now that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has been released into the wild and officially confirmed the long-gestating rumors that the movie will feature elements from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield movies (although perhaps not the actors themselves), Spidey fans caused Bruce Campbell to trend on social media thanks to an onslaught of tweets that hope the actor will make one of his trademark cameos in the new film.

As fans of the original Tobey Maguire films know, Campbell appears in all three installments as a wrestling announcer, usher, and a French maître d.’ The actor has been a close personal friend of Sam Raimi after making the Evil Dead movies togethers, and the director has made it a point to include Campbell in each of his films. In fact, Campbell was originally cast as Mysterio in Spider-Man 4 until Raimi walked away from the project, which prompted the way for The Amazing Spider-Man reboot starring Andrew Garfield.

But now that Way From Home is pulling aggressively from the previous Spider-Man films, fans are hoping that Campbell at the very least will have a cameo if not get a chance to finally play Mysterio. While that may seem like a long shot, Marvel is very much in the Sam Raimi business again. The director is currently filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Campbell has already slyly hinted that he may show up in the sequel. Considering Way From Home has a very strong Doctor Strange presence, Campbell’s chances of being in the film aren’t looking too shabby.

Here are just some of the fan reactions below:

One thing I’d like to see is an alternate dimension mysterio played by Bruce Campbell, since he was originally planned to be Mysterio in Spider-Man 4 to explain his cameos. pic.twitter.com/qqIc73wiLU — SadHat (@UpsetHat) August 24, 2021

If the multiverse isn’t used in Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring together all three characters Bruce Campbell played, then what is even the point? pic.twitter.com/mPoXtGcUXe — Kris Pigna (@KrisPigna) August 24, 2021

Me trying to figure out how Bruce Campbell could cameo in the new Spider-Man movie: pic.twitter.com/UXuP6XiA5L — 🤖 Harley 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheGhoulFriend) August 24, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: please put rude usher Bruce Campbell in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1YKU3F7pE5 — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) August 24, 2021

If Bruce Campbell isn't in Spider-man: No Way Home I'm calling the police. pic.twitter.com/1WfKLCMUPQ — Mi 🍔 les (@MilesDompier) August 24, 2021