C-3PO Thinks ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Is The Best ‘Star Wars’ Ever Made

Anthony Daniels, better known to us all as C-3PO, has never been noted for his shy and retiring nature. That said, some big claims are hard to resist, like, for example, his statement that Star Wars: Episode VII is the apex of the franchise.
Specifically, Daniels said it’s better than what’s almost universally agreed to be the best Star Wars movie out of the six:
That’s… something of a bold claim. The Empire Strikes Back is beloved by both critics and audiences alike. Even people who dislike the entire franchise still begrudgingly admit it’s a movie that makes some unexpected choices and had a surprising cultural impact, ranging from changing to how Hollywood catered to audiences to, uh, inspiring somewhat disturbing memes.
So basically Daniels is insisting this isn’t just going to be a popular movie, but essentially a straight-up cultural event. Either that or he doesn’t understand just how much some people love Star Wars.
Ask any band which of their albums is the best and they’ll invariably tell you it’s the one they’re currently plugging.
Bold claim, but eagerly awaiting the new movie and staying positive with what we’ve seen. Wish I had the time to see what Daniels has said about prior prequels for comparison.
I couldn’t find much, beyond his dislike of CGI Threepio. Although this made the search worth it.
Uh… no movie sequel is better than The Godfather Part 2.
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo was far superior to the original.
@SatanHimself But is it better than The Godfather 2? All I know is that neither of them are as funny as Troll 2.
Aliens.
House Party 2.
Not sure if you’re being sarcastic but honestly @Charlie Br0nze nailed the correct answer.
The Dark Knight has got to be up there as well.
Rocky 4 is the greatest sequel ever.
Because the guy who performed the spoken word portion of “Star Wars In Concert” has no interest in perpetuating his income generation?
LIES… like How Houston has no football team, Star Wars only has 3 films sir not 6.
I have Empire as one of the greatest 5 movies of all time. Regardless of genre. I’m sure this will be good, but it won’t be that damn good.
This… or as good as the first time you watch Star Wars, especially if you were a kid in 1977.
@Drunkenfun I was born in 1981, and I saw them out of order, ROTJ being first. It was fun learning everything backwards, honestly. It didnt diminish the awesomeness.