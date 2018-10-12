LIONSGATE

The Cabin in the Woods isn’t Joss Whedon or Drew Goddard’s most well-known film — the former wrote and directed The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, while the latter was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars for The Martian — but it’s their most fun. It’s the rare horror-comedy that’s as horrifying as it is hilarious, often in the same scene (see: the mermaid). But despite a passionate fanbase, the involvement of Chris Hemsworth’s abs, and a successful box office run ($66 million on a $30 million budget), don’t expect to see a Cabin in the Woods sequel any time soon, or probably ever.

“We had some crazy ideas, but Joss [Whedon] and I both felt strongly that we didn’t want to do it just to do it,” Goddard explained. “I’m very lucky that I get to keep making movies, I don’t need to just go make a sequel for the sake of making a sequel. The only way we could do it is if we could do it justice, and the truth is, it’s a hard one to do justice to. Every version of continuing the story undercuts the ending that we had in Cabin, and I just feel like that continues to be the perfect ending for that movie and I never want to undercut it.”

If you haven’t seen it, The Cabin in the Woods ends… poorly for humanity.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Instead of “[making] a sequel for the sake of making a sequel,” as Goddard put it, he instead made a new genre-bender (without Whedon) in Bad Times at the El Royale, which is out now. You can read our review here.

(Via CinemaBlend)