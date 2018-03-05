Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Leading up to the 90th Academy Awards, the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay appeared to be up for grabs. In the awards season leading up to the Oscars, The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Call Me By Your Name all won a smattering of awards, from Independent Spirit awards to Golden Globes. The two categories were easily two of the most competitive.

Ultimately, the Best Original Screenplay award went to Jordan Peele for his horror/satire/documentary Get Out against these heavy competitors: The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape Of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out ! pic.twitter.com/cRTkdTNczZ — Ben Winston (@benwinston) March 5, 2018

Peele dedicated the award to the people who “raised my voice and let me make this movie… To everyone who saw the movie, to the people who shouted out at the theater and shouted out at the screen.”