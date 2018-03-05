Jordan Peele And James Ivory Both Walked Away With Screenplay Oscars

03.04.18

Leading up to the 90th Academy Awards, the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay appeared to be up for grabs. In the awards season leading up to the Oscars, The Big Sick, Get Out, Ladybird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Call Me By Your Name all won a smattering of awards, from Independent Spirit awards to Golden Globes. The two categories were easily two of the most competitive.

Ultimately, the Best Original Screenplay award went to Jordan Peele for his horror/satire/documentary Get Out against these heavy competitors: The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape Of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Peele dedicated the award to the people who “raised my voice and let me make this movie… To everyone who saw the movie, to the people who shouted out at the theater and shouted out at the screen.”

