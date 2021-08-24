I’ll say “Beetlejuice” as many times as I want, but “Candyman” five times in a row? Never. Maybe that’s because I saw the 1992 horror classic when I was too young or because I’m a fearful person, but I’d rather not test fate. A hook-man made of bees coming to murder me? I’m good, thank you. So, I guess I won’t be watching the new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, because the only way to see it is to go IDareYou.CandymanMovie.com and say his name five times into the microphone. Fair warning, this will trigger a “swarm of bees [to begin] to appear on-screen during the process, growing larger with each progressive iteration,” according to IGN.

For my fellow cowards out there, don’t worry, there’s no new footage.

Here’s more:

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Candyman, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, and Vanessa Estelle Williams and Tony Todd from the original film, opens on August 27.