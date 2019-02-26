Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Sequel Casts An ‘Aquaman’ Villain In The Leading Role

02.26.19

Warner Bros.

According to an exclusive report at Variety, Jordan Peele’s “spiritual sequel” to the ’90s horror classic Candyman has found its titular star. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played the villain Black Manta in Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ recent box office success Aquaman, will trade laser eyes for a hooked hand and a taste for vengeance in the upcoming film.

Aside from revealing Abdul-Mateen’s casting, Variety had little else to say about the Candyman sequel, which is being helmed by Little Woods director Nia DaCosta. Per the report, the new film “will return to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.” MGM previously announced that the new movie will slash its way into theaters on June 12th, 2020.

What is known, however, is that the original Candyman himself, Tony Todd, will not be involved in the production. Or, at least that’s according to an Enteratinment Weekly report from late January. “I know he’s a fan,” the actor said of Peele in an interview with the trade. “We’re waiting just like the rest of the world. I’m hoping I will appear in the film in some form of fashion. Wouldn’t that make sense? But it’s Hollywood, so I won’t take it personally if for some reason it doesn’t work out.”

(Via Variety)

TOPICS#Horror#Horror Movies#Sequels#Casting News
TAGSAQUAMANCANDYMANcasting newsHorrorhorror moviesJORDAN PEELESEQUELSYahya Abdul-Mateen II

