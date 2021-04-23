The final episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier may have left more questions than answers in a variety of ways, but the show’s first season has already sparked a significant development: a fourth Captain America movie from the people behind its six-episode Disney+ spinoff.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Friday that the folks behind the Disney+ show — including showrunner and head writer Malcolm Spellman — will helm Captain America 4, with a more colorful title inevitably to come but some significant ties to the story told about Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.

The head writer and show creator behind Disney+ and Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is developing a fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise for Marvel Studios. Spellman will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. … The feature is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will interesting to see how the story unfolds with there now being multiple people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The big question here is what will happen to a potential second season of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, or perhaps (spoilers) Captain America And The Winter Soldier as the show was rebranded in the final episode. That included the arrival of a new costume for Wilson, the hand-picked Captain America getting a shadowy rebrand to US Agent and the big reveal of who the Power Broker is, which looked like it was to set up a big bad for a potential second season of the show. Whether that comes at all now seems up in the air, as the setup may have all been for a Phase 4 movie rather than a TV series.

But what’s clear is that will all be connected, and we should anticipate seeing a lot of Anthony Mackie with a vibranium shield on his back in future years.