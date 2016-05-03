‘Captain America: Civil War’ Clip Reveals Who’s In That Helicopter

05.03.16

Captain America: Civil War opens in the U.S. this Friday, but it already grossed more than $200 million internationally last weekend, opening at number one in 14 markets and setting first-weekend records in three countries (Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines). The film is also tracking to earn more than $190 million domestically this weekend. It has the best reviews of the Captain America trilogy so far: 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (our review is available here).

Marvel continues its promotion by releasing part of the scene we’ve seen in trailers, where Captain America is preventing a helicopter from taking off with the power of his rocking biceps alone. Now the video reveals who was flying the helicopter. It turns out, Bucky learned how to pilot a helicopter at some point.

