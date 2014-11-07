‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Gets A Badass ’80s B-Movie Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“If you’re going to make enemies, you better make sure it’s not America!” Everyone who hails HYDRA best look out, because Steve Rogers is back for revenge in an over-the-top hilarious ’80s B-movie style mashup expertly crafted by ChiefBrodyRules. He used clips from not only Captain America: The Winter Soldier but also several ’80s movies (and a few more modern ones we won’t spoil for you).

Not since the first and second Winter Soldier and Team America mashups have I fist-pumped so hard at my screen. This parody comes complete with perfect little touches like the Cannon Films logo at the beginning, the VHS screen resolution and tracking, the shoehorned sex scene, Jeff Fahey, and memorable music from tons of ’80s movies like Escape From New York, Maniac, and more.

And if this trailer ever needs an official poster, we believe one already exists, as photoshopped by Bea Kaye.