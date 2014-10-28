Cara Delevingne May Be Joining The ‘Suicide Squad’

It appears that one way or another Marvel will be putting Doctor Strange casting rumors to rest. So DC nobly decided to step in and start throwing Suicide Squad casting rumors at us. And far be it from us not to add a few more onto the pile.
Latino Review, a site that’s generally a coin flip when it comes to rumors like this, is reporting that Cara Delevingne is being considered for a role in the movie. It’s worth noting that Delevingne won’t be part of the team, according to the rumor, but instead will be a bad guy.
That’s intriguing not least because it pretty much rules out Harley Quinn as Delevingne’s character, and leaves who she might be actually playing a bit open. It’s not like there’s any shortage of evil blondes in the DC universe. As for whether this is a good thing or a bad thing from an artistic standpoint, Delevingne has been in, like, two movies, but she apparently wasn’t bad in either of them. So that’s a point in her favor.
It also means we’ll likely have a Delevingne-on-Margot-Robbie fight at some point in the movie. If the name sounds unfamiliar, this is Margot Robbie:
Of course, knowing Ayer, it won’t be a sexy catfight but a knock-down drag-out asskicking. But really, we’re good either way.
I really hope Harley Quinn isn’t in the movie. Can’t stand hat she’s on the team in the comics to begin with. The Suicide Squad has always been a venue for DC’s lesser villains, giving them a chance to have the spotlight on them they wouldn’t normally have. Harley Quinn’s already notable enough due to her connections to Mr. J. Let’s give the other guys their chance.
Ideal Line-Up: Deadshot, Killer Frost, Clock King, Capt. Boomerang, and Bronze Tiger. With David Ayer directing, I’d like to see Michael Pena as Deadshot.
I like that lineup, and I suspect it’ll be close to the reality.