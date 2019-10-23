The movies have a history of punishing pop stars who try to act; just ask Madonna. (Or Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson.) But in her relatively short time in the spotlight, rapper Cardi B has been doing alright as a movie star. That’s probably because, so far, she’s kept it modest. You can see her briefly but fairly memorably as one of the non-crime-breaking strippers in Hustlers. And now she’s apparently scoring another small but crucial role, this one in no less than Fast & Furious 9.

The news came, as it occasionally does these days, over Instagram. As noticed by Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel took to his account with a video that showed both himself and his soon-to-be-co-star hanging out on the U.K. set of the series’ tenth installment, if you count this summer’s spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi told Diesel’s followers. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

And with that, congrats are in order to the one born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, whose second feature film performance will be in one of the biggest movies in the world, alongside an ever-swelling cast that will also introduce John Cena to the family. Then again, she won’t get to hang with Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham, who are off on their own adventures, even though the former has since possibly made up with the man who dropped this particular Instagram post.

