Back in 2017, The New York Times broke the ground-shaking Harvey Weinstein story that sent reverberations all through Hollywood by sparking the #MeToo movement that’s still going to this day. The Weinstein story was the result of the work of reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who had to navigate a veritable minefield of lawsuits, cover-ups, and outright threats. Following the story, the two published the bestselling book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, which chronicled their experiences bringing Weinstein’s crimes to light, and now Twohey and Kantor’s tale will get the big-screen treatment.

According to Deadline, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in talks to play Twohey and Kantor, respectively, in an adaptation of their book that’s tentatively titled She Said. Despite the sensationalist nature of Weinstein’s crime, he will not be the focus. Instead, She Said will reportedly center itself on Twohey and Kantor’s dogged efforts to publish the article that brought down the Hollywood mogul:

The article included details of hush money paid to cover up the sexual indiscretions and first-person accounts by actresses accusing Weinstein of non-consensual sexual indiscretions. The article would not only lead to Weinstein being fired by the TWC board and eventually found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape but also spurred the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements that are still making major impacts across the world while also completely changing the landscape of Hollywood forever.

She Said was snatched up by Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Megan Ellison will executive produce along with Brad Pitt, who reportedly confronted Weinstein after the Miramax studio head made unwanted advances towards Gwyneth Paltrow.

