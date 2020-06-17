Over the last few months we’ve been hearing a lot about the “Mayor From Jaws” (also known as Mayor Larry Vaughn, portrayed by Murray Hamilton). There he is, the smiling mayor, assuring residents and visitors to Amity that the beaches are totally safe, even though people keep getting eaten by a shark. It’s an apt analogy when compared to today and the “reopening of the economy” as cases of Covid-19 continue to spike across the United States. Like in Jaws, we’re being told by our nation’s highest leaders that everything is safe, but common sense is telling us a different story. And rewatching Jaws on its recently released 4k, which is beautiful, it’s a more apt analogy than people might even realize. Watching the movie today, it’s like all of this was predicted. Infamously, even though people kept getting killed by a shark, the mayor is still in office three years later during the events of Jaws 2. And he’s back to thinking sharks aren’t a threat because they already went though that and it’s over now, which also sounds pretty familiar. It’s weird, because “The Mayor From Jaws” used to seem so unrealistic, that no one would be this brazen about “the local economy” when people are dying right in front of his face. As it turns out, almost every politician is “The Mayor From Jaws.” (Let’s not forget, here in New York City, instead of taking early precautions, our own mayor suggested we all go to the movies, even handing out a recommendation. As you probably know, it didn’t turn out too well here.) There’s been so much written about the “The Mayor From Jaws,” I decided to go to the source and see what he had to say. As it turns out, Carl Gottlieb, who wrote both Jaws and Jaws 2, has quite a bit to say about the Mayor’s legacy. And he has a lot to say about what he’s seeing happen across the United States. Gottlieb, now 82, isn’t too pleased there are people literally on the beaches, throwing caution to the wind. And he has choice words for our leaders who are echoing the characters he first wrote 45 years ago, who he says also have a special place in hell. I used to think the mayor from Jaws was over the top and no one would act like he did. Turns out you were right and everyone is the mayor from Jaws. In the book, the mayor was much more venal – and also he was beholden to the mafia for this real estate condo complex or something. There was a whole subplot in the novel about the mayor and his business dealings, which we thought was extraneous. But the point was, and I think the reason Steven (Spielberg) cast Murray Hamilton, is because Murray could be sleazy and a villain, but he was also a sympathetic human being. He had humanity. He was trying to quit smoking. He really was concerned for the welfare of the town. Well, he says, “We depend on this for our lives,” talking about the summer economy. And that is a sympathetic viewpoint. But Richard Dreyfuss is basically Fauci going, “I get that, but people are going to die.” Yep. The parallels are all there. I have a feeling that there has always been that tension between private gain and the public good, whether it’s the water in Detroit or even just in any of the millions of things in which the vested political and social interests – or in modern terms the oligarchy – wants to do things one way. And we needed some sort of antagonist besides the shark. Because the shark, first of all, we couldn’t see the shark for a long time, and the shark didn’t speak. The shark never said, “I’m going to kill some people,” the way a Western villain would do. So in order for the guys to be the good guys, we needed somebody from the other side. I took the opportunity to give him a lot to say about the establishment’s point of view.

And he has a very telling line. In the hospital scene he says, “My kids were on that beach, too.” So he wasn’t a callous prick just leading that family to their death in the water. Basically, he’s a good politician, and he’s thinking of what the philosophers called, “the greatest good for the greatest number.” And at the time that he’s behaving that way, there is an opportunity for self-delusion. If he wants to believe it’s a boating accident, then that’s what it is. I have not revisited Jaws 2 for quite a while, but he’s still the mayor. Yes, he is. Was it a conscious decision to bring the mayor back? In that it was showing there weren’t any repercussions for his actions? Or was it just because Murray Hamilton is so good and of course you’re going to bring him back and let him play this role again? They started with a different director and a different screenplay. So by the time everything was in place, Murray was on board, they had a part for him and everything. And since I had to do an extensive rewrite under great pressure, it was bad enough we had to replace half the teenagers and give them a reason and invent backstories and activities for them that were real, or appeared real. I didn’t want to start unpacking, “Okay, now do I have to rethink the mayor, too?” And Roy Scheider was appearing kind of under protest. He didn’t want to do Jaws 2. Right, he just left The Deer Hunter. Yeah. He had to do it. So he wasn’t happy. And the director and I were hired after the picture started shooting, and they fired the director and shit-canned the script and recast some of the teenagers. So there was a lot to do and I didn’t worry about the mayor anymore. He was there. It was like, the shark is back, so is the mayor. It’s a sequel. Well, it works. Because now he’s back to believing there can’t be another shark. Just like people now are trying to ignore the numbers. And then he’s mad Roy Scheider is even looking for the shark. It’s like not wanting to test today because numbers might go up. And if you hear the frustration in your voice, you can imagine the frustration in a large part of the population who get it, who understand the craziness of it. And the reason, I mean, the times are as crazy as they are is we’ve never had a global pandemic. We’ve never had this combination of circumstances before. One of the things I found most remarkable is when it’s announced the beach is closing for 24 hours, after people have died, the town people get very angry. You also predicted that.