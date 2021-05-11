With the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer out in the wild, director Andy Serkis has been a surprisingly open book when it comes to breaking down the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Venom that will be the first film to finally showcase the symbiote antihero’s rivalry with his greatest adversary, Carnage. The two have been battling it out in the comics since the ’90s and quickly became fan-favorites, and even after thirty years, they never fail to draw in readers whenever their paths cross.

However, when Carnage makes his big screen debut, he’ll be arriving with a new power that’s been added just for the movie. According to Serkis, Woody Harrelson‘s version of the character will have the ability to transform into a mist allowing him to fit into tight spaces and avoid detection. Via IGN:

“He can turn to mist. He can turn to all manner of tendrils. He can take different forms. He can weaponize, he can do all of these different things,” Serkis says. “With all symbiotes, they reflect the person who is their host. So the darkness of Carnage, the playfulness, the wit, the strangeness because Cletus… has a real intelligence and in the way that he uses violence as a bizarre, twisted, crazy wit about what he does and he has a real sense of humor, and we wanted to reflect that in the symbiote that is linked to him.”

While Venom’s fighting style will continue to rely on brute strength “like a quarterback,” Serkis says Carnage’s attacks will be all over the place, physically and psychologically, to keep his opponents off-kilter. “It would be like trying to have a fight with an octopus basically.”

