A Simple, Three-Part Case Against Scary Movies

Universal

It happens every year around this time. Someone — usually a well-meaning-type just trying to make conversation — says something like “Hey have you seen that new movie Knifeclown 6: The Murder Forest?” and then the godforsaken dance begins anew.

“No, I haven’t.”

“Oh, you should. It’s so scary.”

“Nah, I’ll pass.”

“Why?”

“I don’t really like scary movies.”

“What, are you afraid or something?”

Dammit. No. I’m not afraid. I just don’t like scary movies. And I’m tired of having my beans roasted about it every October. (Another reason October is bad.) I know there are people like me out there, too. I’m not the only one stammering his way through a needlessly defensive explanation of why I don’t want to see whatever horror movie is burning up the box office. And so, what I’m going to do here is lay out my simple three-part case against scary movies. This way, next time some goon gives me a hard time about it, I can just send them the link and be done with it. Yes, you. I’m talking about you. The person who is reading this paragraph. The person I just texted this to. You are the goon. Don’t look up at me. Keep reading.

PART I: I do not like being scared

Being scared is bad and there’s already lots of things to be scared of. A few years ago, I read an article in The New Yorker about a massive earthquake that could destroy the Pacific Northwest at any moment. I think about it constantly. There’s a supervolcano under Yellowstone that is overdue for a potential life-erasing eruption. Go Google “superbugs.” (Actually, do not do that.) A solid portion of my day is spent trying to quarantine that kind of information in a low-traffic area of my brain where I won’t accidentally stumble across it while trying to remember the name of the guy who did “Gangnam Style” for reasons I do not have to explain to any of you. It’s how I’m wired. I’ve accepted that.

So why, pray tell, would I want to spend two-plus hours of my free time in a dark theater getting the hell freaked out of me by jump scares and demons sneaking up behind people in mirrors and evil creepy children with tiny evil voices? That sounds bad. And not fun. I do not want to do things that are bad and not fun. I would rather spend my time watching a movie about Tom Cruise dangling off of an airplane or a movie about Tom Cruise dangling off of a helicopter or literally any movie in which someone in a tuxedo steals a diamond.

And again, it’s not that I’m afraid. Think about a food you don’t like. Let’s say, oh, mayonnaise. Are you afraid of mayonnaise? No. You just don’t like the taste or consistency or whatever. Same thing. Same thing! I could maybe see if there was some invigorating adrenaline rush that came along with it (like, I understand why people jump out of planes and enjoy big-wave surfing), but no. Nothing. It’s just passive terror. Pass.