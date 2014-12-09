‘Casino Royale’ Director Martin Campbell Is Tackling French Graphic Novel ‘Sebastian X’

#James Bond #Comics
12.09.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Martin Campbell, the director of GoldenEye, Casino Royale and the Antonio Banderas Zorro flicks is getting back into the comic book game with a movie based on French graphic novel, Sebastian X.

Sebastian X, by writer Michelangelo La Neve and artist Stuart Immonen is about an elite futuristic cop who, after suffering a serious injury, is implanted with the memories of a notorious terrorist named Sebastian X. The cop then has to infiltrate Sebastian’s terrorist cell to prevent an upcoming attack, because duh, of course he does. Sounds pretty solidly in Martin Campbell’s wheelhouse to me. The movie will be written by Bill Marsilii, who wrote the time-traveling Denzel Washington thriller Deja Vu, and produced by Valhalla Pictures, who also produces The Walking Dead TV show.

So, basically Martin Campbell is making another Bond movie. 

It will be interesting to see how this turns out. Campbell has a knack for 007 movies obviously, but his non-Bond stuff is pretty undistinguished. That said, Sebastian X has enough of a Bond vibe that Martin might be able to make something work.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Bond#Comics
TAGSBILL MARSILIICASINO ROYALEComicsGoldenEye 007JAMES BONDMartin CampbellMICHELANGELO LA NEVEMoviesSci FiSebastian XSTUART IMMONENVALHALLA PICTURES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP